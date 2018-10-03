Rammstein: New studio album coming in spring 2019

Rammstein are looking to the spring of 2019 to release their highly anticipated new studio album, according to guitarist Paul Landers.

Last month, the band checked in from the studio where they’ve been working on the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da and reported in the summer that the as-yet-untitled record was entering its “final phase” of production.

Landers has spoken with Music Radar about the album in a new interview, where he also gives an insight into how they’ve been working together behind closed doors.

Asked about how the new material is progressing, Landers replies: “Right now, it looks like this new record will be coming out next spring, and what we’ve been mainly doing is playing together in a circle, with all the guys in one room.

“We all go into the mixing desk and I had my PL1 prototype going direct. Same for the some of the other guys – our drummer Christoph Schneider has these electronic drums, so we’ve been using that to play a bunch of ideas together.

“It hasn’t been like a pre-production where each member is alone – it’s been more of an all-together kind of thing. We liked the sound of it so much that we’ve decided to make the record more of a band-unit recording than a bunch of guys playing separately.”

Landers adds: “We’ll have to see how it all ends up on the record, but the basic idea is you are hearing a band playing – you could say it’s inspired by our live sound.”

Landers and fellow guitarist Richard Kruspe previously told Metal Hammer that their goal for their seventh studio album was to “try unusual methods, new ideas, and change the path that one usually has” and make it a “milestone” in their career.