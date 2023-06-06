Rammstein issue second social media statement in relation to online allegations: "We condemn any kind of transgression"

Rammstein have issued another social media post in relation to allegations made against frontman Till Lindemann, stating "We condemn any kind of transgression."

On Friday (June 2), the website for German TV news show Tagesschau published allegations previously reported in Munich newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung accusing the singer of "abuse of power and sexual assault".

In the wake of these allegations, German publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch issued a statement to say that they were terminating their relationship with Lindemann, writing (translated via Google): "It is with shock that we have followed public allegations against Till Lindemann in the last few days. Our sympathy and respect goes to the women affected."

The statement continued: "We have therefore decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust with the author has been irretrievably broken."

This news comes after an online allegation from a fan that she was drugged at a party attended by Lindemann before Rammstein’s recent show in Vilnius.

Rammstein responded to the original allegation stating “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

Now, following the latest reports and a series of additional accusations from women who claim to have had similar experiences backstage at Rammstein afterparties, the band have issued a second social media statement. Translated from German, the statement reads:

"The publications of the last few days have caused confusion and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations have affected all of us deeply, and we take them extremely seriously. We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and backstage.”

“We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: Do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. They are entitled to their opinions. But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudged either."