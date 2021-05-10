Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021 is cancelled

Ramblin’ Man Fair is the latest UK festival to cancel their 2021.

The popular classic rock/outlaw country/prog themed weekender, which was due to feature Europe, Clutch, Monster Magnet and more will not be staged this year.

A statement on the festival’s Facebook page reads:

‘With great regret Ramblin Man Fair 2021 will not happen.

We thank everyone for their patience while we held our line until the last possible moment to make an informed decision. The reasons are many but all - unsurprisingly - are linked to the on going Covid related complications that challenge events in the early summer of this year, whether its the lack of government backed insurance scheme, no support from government funds that we applied for, ongoing travel restrictions on major artists, increased costs for crowd safety and potential testing - the list goes on.

Ramblin Man would like to thank all the bands who did put themselves forward and we know that they all share our regret and frustration at the situation. We would also like to thank the Event team at Maidstone council and Mote Park for their patience and understanding through this difficult time. But most of all RMF would like to thank the loyal ticket holders who make the event as special as it is.

Refunds can be accessed via point of purchase on Eventbrite.co.uk and details of potential rollover and dates for 2022 will be released in due course.

Stay safe

The RMF team.’

(Image credit: Rambin’ Man Fair)

The news comes just days after the cancellation of punk fest Rebellion, which was due to take place in Blackpool on August 5-8.



The Rebellion festival organisers said:



‘This time last year we were forced to make the heart-breaking decision to cancel Rebellion. A year on and we are absolutely devastated to confirm that yet again we are not able to go ahead on our advertised dates. Despite the intention, desire and willingness of ourselves, the venue, the bands and the local businesses for this year to go ahead, it has become increasingly clear that due to circumstances beyond our control, we can’t.

We’ve been open and transparent with you throughout this pandemic and have been humbled by the responses to our posts. We were hopeful (but cautious) about this year but require a few essential things to be confirmed for us to start putting the event on, and in all honesty, we’re just not getting the information that we need to proceed. The feeling is that music festivals are being ‘timed out’. No one is saying we CAN’T go ahead, but nothing is in place yet than means we CAN either. That is why the last few weeks have seen many many independent festivals take the tough decision to cancel and we know there are many more that will soon be making their announcements too.