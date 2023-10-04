Rainburn announce new studio album Vignettes

Indian prog rockers Rainburn have announced that they will release a new album Vignettes on November 24.

Vignettes is the second album from the Bangalore trio, following on from their 2018 debut Insignify. Rainburn have also released two EPs, 2015's Canvas Of Silence and 2019's Resignify.

"After Insignify, which was an elaborate concept album, we wanted to do something more down-to-earth," says frontman Vats Iyengar of the new album. "This album is akin to a collection of short stories on a singular theme, which is life in a metropolis. We wanted the music to be sleeker and more concise, while still drawing from a vast range of influences, which has always been a key element of the Rainburn sound."

Vignettes is the first release from the band to feature guitarist Saakallya Biswas and drummer Neilroy Miranda. You an see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Press)

Rainburn: Vignettes

1. Identity

2. Listen Through the Noise

3. Outrage-Seeking Generation Z Brain

4. Love Probably

5. Siesta

6. Bad Cop/Bad Cop

7. False Positive

8. Party People

9. Woofs, Purrs and Moos

