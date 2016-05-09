Rainbow 1981 live show to be released

A live set featuring Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, recorded in Boston in 1981, is to be released later this month.

Purple Pyramid Records will launch the album on CD, gatefold 2LP and red, blue and green vinyl on May 13. It’s said to feature “crystal clear audio that captures the vibrant energy and emotion pouring through the band.”

Boston 1981 is available for pre-order.

Blackmore’s new-look Rainbow lineup will play the Monsters Of Rock festival in Germany on June 17 and 18, then at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, UK, on June 25.

Last week the guitar icon poured cold water on hopes the band could enter the studio in the future, saying: “I thought I’d just get back to playing the old songs one more time. My commitment lies with Blackmore’s Night – this is just a few dates for fun.”

Rainbow Boston 1981 tracklist

Spotlight Kid Love’s No Friend I Surrender Man On The Silver Mountain Catch The Rainbow Can’t Happen Here Lost In Hollywood Difficult To Cure Long Live Rock N’ Roll Smoke On The Water

2016 Preview: Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow