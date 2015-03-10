Raging Speedhorn, Godsized and more for Bloodstock 2015

Britain’s premier heavy metal festival has bolstered its line-up once more with five additions across the main stage and Sophie stage.

Making their way to the main stage are the recently reunited sludge heroes Raging Speedhorn. Speaking about their upcoming bout of brutality, Gordon Morison says: “We’re over the moon to be playing Bloodstock 2015. It’ll be awesome to share the stage with some of our old friends like Orange Goblin and Napalm Death. See you down the front!”

Speedhorn will be joined by proggy metallers Xerath who’ll be hitting Derbyshire on the Friday for their main stage debut, which the band say “promises to almost certainly be a career defining moment for the band.”

And rolling into the Sophie stage this August are the zany French groovesters Trepalium, hotly-tipped hard rock troupe Godsized and Dutch death metallers Villainy.

These new additions join the likes of Trivium, Rob Zombie, Within Temptation, Opeth, Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Ihsahn and Black Label Society for this summer’s metal extravaganza.

Bloodstock will be held at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 6th-9th August 2015. Get your tickets here.