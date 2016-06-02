Rage Against The Machine's self-titled debut album to launch in super audio

Rage Against The Machine’s self-titled debut album will be reissued in limited edition Hybrid ‘Super Audio’ CD.

Marshall Blonstein’s Audio Fidelity have remastered the record which they describe as having “changed the landscape of ‘90s music.”

They add: “Zack de la Rocha’s vitriolic and angst-ridden words, fuelled by the heaviest rhythm section on the planet featuring drummer Brad Wilk and the dynamic bass of Timmy C – and of course, RATM’s signature sound, Tom Morello’s belligerent, aggressive guitar riffs and turntable-esque noise that make this the best debut album of all time.”

Release details can be found on Audio Fidelity’s website.

Meanwhile, former Rage Against The Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk have formed supergroup Prophets Of Rage with members of Public Enemy and Cypress Hill.

They made their debut at Los Angeles’ Whisky A Go Go earlier this week and will play their second gig at The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, tomorrow (June 3).

Rage Against The Machine tracklist

Bombtrack Killing In The Name Take The Power Back Settle For Nothing Bullet In The Head Know Your Enemy Wake Up Fistful Of Steel Township Rebellion Freedom

