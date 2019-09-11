Radiohead's Thom Yorke set to appear on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs

The BBC have confirmed that Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will be a guest on the long-running Radio 4 favourite Desert Island Discs later this month.

It’ll be broadcast on Sunday, September 22, from 11.15am until 12noon, and will see Yorke choosing eight of his essential tracks, a book and a luxury item that he would live with if he was a castaway on desert island.

Laverne took over the hot seat of the popular show on a permanent basis earlier this year after former host Kirsty Young stepped aside in 2018.

Yorke launched his new solo album Anima in June, which was accompanied by a “one reeler” Netflix film also titled Anima on the day the record was released. The film was created by Paul Thomas and featured three tracks from the record.

Yorke is also currently preparing to head out on the road across North America on his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes project with Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri.

Those shows will get under way in Laval, Quebec, on September 26 and conclude at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 29.

Thom Yorke: Anima

Thom Yorke 2019 North American tour dates

Sep 26: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 27: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 04: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 09: New Orleans Mahalia Jackson Theater For The Performing Arts, LA

Oct 11: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 18: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 20: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 21: Vancouver Orpheum, BC

Oct 22: Portland The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Oct 25: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 26: Las Vegas The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan, NV

Oct 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA