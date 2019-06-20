Radiohead’s Thom Yorke announces new album Anima

Thom Yorke has announced that he’ll release his new solo album next week.

It’s titled Anima, with the Radiohead frontman launching the nine-track record a week today on Thursday, June 27.

It was produced by Nigel Godrich, with an extra bonus track set to appear on the vinyl release only. Anima will also launch on CD, 2LP, limited edition orange double vinyl and a deluxe 180g orange double vinyl which will also include a 40-page lyric book, with drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr Tchock.

The album is currently available to pre-order exclusively through the record's website.

In addition, it’s also been revealed that a “one reeler” film also titled Anima will be available to watch on Netflix on the same day as the album release from 8am. The film was created by Paul Thomas and will feature three tracks from the record.

Watch a trailer for the short film below.

The album news comes after cryptic poster ads began to pop up in cities around the world for a company called Anima, including a series in London.

The adverts carried the headline: “Do you have trouble remembering your dreams?” and had the phone number 07588 733 111 printed at the bottom. Calling the number reveals a short portion of the track Not The News.

Yorke will head out on tour in support of Anima from early July.

Thom Yorke: Anima

1. Traffic

2. Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)

3. Twist

4. Dawn Chorus

5. I Am A Very Rude Person

6. Not The News

7. The Axe

8. Impossible Knots

9. Runwayaway

10. Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming (Bonus track - vinyl only)