Thom Yorke launches Angry solo track

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has released solo track You Wouldn’t Like Me When I’m Angry as a pay-what-you-want title via Bandcamp.

And he’s also offering recent solo album Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes to the streaming platform after originally launching it via filesharing service BitTorrent.

Yorke described the initial release as an “experiment,” saying: “If it works well it could be an effective way of handing control of internet commerce back to people who are creating the work.” He notched up over a million downloads in the first week.

Now he says of the Bandcamp move: “It’s less technical for some peeps than BitTorrent – and it works on Apple mobile devices, including streaming.”

Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes has been named as the most active legal BitTorrent download of the year.

Meanwhile, Radiohead continue work on their ninth album. Guitarist Jonny Greenwood last month said the band were enjoying “fumbling” with ideas in the studio.

Get Yorke’s solo track You Wouldn’t Like Me When I’m Angry via Bandcamp.