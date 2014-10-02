Quicksand/Rise Against/...Trail of Dead supergroup issue first song

Not content with fronting Quicksand, The Walter Schreifels Band and Rival Schools, New York hardcore legend Walter Schreifels (formerly of Gorilla Biscuits and Youth Of Today) has started a new band, Vanishing Life. And you can hear their first single below.

The band, something of a punk/alt.rock supergroup, features Schreifels (vocals/guitar), Rise Against’s Zach Blair (guitar) and the rhythm section from ….And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Autry Fulbright (bass) and Jamie Miller (drums).

Their first two track/four minute seven inch single People Running / Vanishing Life will be released on Collect Records, the label founded by No Devotion frontman Geoff Rickly and Texas Is The Reason guitarist Norman Brannon, on October 13.

Check out the ‘A’ side below.

You can pre-order the single from Collect Records here.