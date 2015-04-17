Queensryche will unleash 'raging animal' - La Torre

Queensryche frontman Todd La Torre has described their next album as a “raging animal.”

The band are currently in songwriting sessions ahead of recording the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled release – their first since splitting with original vocalist Geoff Tate.

La Torre says via Twitter: “New Ryche material sounding really great. I loved our last record 100%, but this one is definitely a new raging animal. Pure fucking Ryche!”

Queensryche launched a Pledgemusic campaign to pay for the recording. The album is expected later this year via Century Media.

Meanwhile, Tate – who changed the name of his Queensryche to Operation: Mindcrime last year following legal action between the outfits – has paid tribute to his wife, who also acts as his manager.

He says on Facebook: “To Susan, my best friend. Thank you for sharing my life and sticking by me through hard work and children, motorcycles and sail boats, good friends and false friends, true love and betrayal…. Will you marry me again?”