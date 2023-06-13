Queens Of The Stone Age announce UK / European tour

Following the first announcement of their The End Is Nero tour last week, with dates across the US and Canada, Queens Of The Stone Age have now announced the UK and European leg of the trek, held in support of their forthcoming album In Times New Roman...

Set to kick off on November 4 in Amsterdam, Josh Hommme's band will continue on through Frankfurt, Berlin, Antwerp, Manchester, London, Glasgow and more before wrapping up on November 22 with a final show in Dublin.

Playing in support of Queens will be Aussie punks The Chats and London-based indie trio Deep Tan.

Fan club pre-sale tickets for the run are available now, with public on-sale tickets available to buy from June 16 at 10am local time.

According to the official press release, The End Is Nero tour is is an invitation from the band to "the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between" to "come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is 'in a month or two'.

This summer, QOTSA will be playing a short run of UK dates in unconventional venues, including at a seaside amusement park, a castle, and an 18th century cloth hall. They'll also be making appearances at a number of festivals across Europe, including at Pinkpop Festival, Roskilde Festival and Glastonbury Festival.

From August 3, they'll commence on their US trek, with their first show in Michigan, followed by Toronto, Pittsburgh and more.

In Times New Roman…is due out this Friday, June 16 via Matador Records.

View the tour dates below:

Jun 16: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 17: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, The Netherlands

Jun 18: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 22: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jun 23: Cardiff Castle, UK

June 26: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 28: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30: Gdynia Open'er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jul 05: Albi Pause Guitare Festival, France

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

The End Is Nero tour:

Nov 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 05: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxenbourg

Nov 07: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 08: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Nov 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 12: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Nov 14: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 15: London The O2, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 20: Stockton-on-Tees Globe Theatre, UK

Nov 22: Dublin 3Arena, IE

Aug 3: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI*

Aug 4: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON*

Aug 5: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA*

Aug 7: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT*

Aug 8: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann, PA*

Aug 9: Washington The Anthem, DC*

Aug 11: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME*

Aug 12: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY*

Aug 15: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC*

Aug 16: Asheville Rabbit Rabbit, NC*

Aug 18: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA*

Aug 19: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN*

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Minneapolis The Armory, MN**

Sep 19: Omaha Steelhouse, NE**

Sep 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO**

Sep 22: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN**

Sep 23: St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO**

Sep 24: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 26: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR**

Sep 27: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK**

Sep 29: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO**

Sep 30: Salt Lake City The Great Saltair, UT**

Oct 02: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR**

Oct 03: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, BC**

Oct 04: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA**

Oct 06: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA**

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support