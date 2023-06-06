Queens Of The Stone Age announce The End Is Nero tour dates

Queen Of The Stone Age have announced that they will hit the road this summer for a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album, In Times New Roman…, due out on June 16 via Matador Records.

The trek will kick off on August 3 in Sterling Heights, MI, and continue on through to Toronto, Pittsburgh, Bridgeport, Philadelphia, Washington and more before wrapping up in the autumn on October 8 in Sacramento, CA.

According to the official press release, the amusingly-titled The End Is Nero tour is is an invitation from the band to "the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between" to "come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is 'in a month or two'.

Joining the desert rockers will be a host of special guests set to perform on select dates, including Phantogram, The Armed, Sweden's Viagra Boys and former Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth. The trek will also include a handful of festival appearances, such as Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Ticket pre-sales with Citi cardmembers will be available from June 6, 10am local time, with the general sale live from June 9, 10am local time.

View the tour dates below:

Aug 3: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI*

Aug 4: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON*

Aug 5: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA*

Aug 7: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT*

Aug 8: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann, PA*

Aug 9: Washington The Anthem, DC*

Aug 11: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME*

Aug 12: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY*

Aug 15: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC*

Aug 16: Asheville Rabbit Rabbit, NC*

Aug 18: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA*

Aug 19: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN*

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Minneapolis The Armory, MN**

Sep 19: Omaha Steelhouse, NE**

Sep 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO**

Sep 22: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN**

Sep 23: St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO**

Sep 24: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 26: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR**

Sep 27: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK**

Sep 29: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO**

Sep 30: Salt Lake City The Great Saltair, UT**

Oct 02: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR**

Oct 03: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, BC**

Oct 04: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA**

Oct 06: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA**

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

Jun 16: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 17: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, The Netherlands

Jun 18: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 22: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jun 23: Cardiff Castle, UK

June 26: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 28: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30: Gdynia Open'er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jul 05: Albi Pause Guitare Festival, France

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

