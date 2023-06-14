Listen to this Fred Durst-approved Limp Bizkit x Queen mash-up for a good ol' booty-shaking boogie

There's many a mash-up on the internet, some brilliant - such as this genius Iron Maiden and Taylor Swift banger - and some utterly unhinged - like this recent David Draiman x Muppets ensemble, which tickled us silly.

It's always interesting when two unlikely songs come together to create something entirely new, be it a creation that's just as enjoyable to listen to as the original, or maybe even better.

When it comes to this mix - comprised of Limp Bizkit's 1999 nu metal anthem Break Stuff and Queen's 1980 disco rock classic Another One Bites The Dust - the result of their fusing is unsurprisingly rather ridiculous, and although we much prefer listening to each track in its original form, when they're smashed together, we can't help but want to er, throw our booties back and get down to boogie.

The keen-eared virtuoso behind the creation is one @DjTattoodedteddybear on TikTok, whose account is packed full of weird and wacky remixes, such as AC/DC x Will Smith, System Of A Down x Dr Dre, Annie Lennox x Queen and more.

At this time of writing, the Queen and Limp Bizkit mash-up has amassed over 1.7M views, over 131K likes, and has even caught the attention of Fred Durst himself, with the singer posting the video onto his own Instagram account.

Check it out below:

Earlier this month, Limp Bizkit performed Break Stuff with Yungblud as special guest, during their appearance at Germany's Rock Im Park on June 4.

Later this summer, the nu metallers will perform at London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 13, with Pendulum, KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs playing in support.