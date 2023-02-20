This Iron Maiden x Taylor Swift mash-up really shouldn't work but it's 200 seconds of soulful genius

It's common knowledge that certain things simply don't go together: oil and water, brushing your teeth immediately after drinking orange juice, or if internet killjoys are to be believed, pepperoni and pineapple.

While Iron Maiden and pop are not even vaguely on nodding terms, Taylor Swift's single Shake It Off and their very own Run To The Hills have been digitally spliced together to create the most curious and irresistible of mash-ups.

Bruce Dickinson's vocals from Iron Maiden's 1982 single – taken from their classic album The Number of the Beast – have replaced Swift here and it simply works. Don't get annoyed, it's just science.

Check it out for yourself, courtesy of YouTuber William Maranci, the self-styled "CEO of cursed mash-ups".

Iron Maiden are currently gearing up to hit the road this summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. Their set will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts from the band.

Catch them at the following venues:

May 28: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Slovenia

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 07: Bergen Koegen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow Ovo Hydro, Scotland

Jun 28: Leeds First Direct Arena, England

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, England

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, England

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, England

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, England

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, England

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan Return of the Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Jul 20: Murcia Estadio Enrique Roca, Spain

Jul 22: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena Bec!, Spain

Jul 25: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

July 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany