Queen at Live Aid is the latest Lego project that needs your support

Less than a week has passed since a Rammstein-endorsed Lego project made headlines throughout the world of rock and metal, and now the popular plastic bricks are at it again.

This time it's Queen's historic performance at Live Aid that's ripe for the Lego treatment, with Lego Ideas user Mincher_Lee constructing a replica Live Aid stage set, complete with Queen members, in the hope that his idea will be turned into an official Lego kit.

"The scene used three 32x32 panels," says Mincher_Lee. "It's a big shock that the final scale is three times bigger than a Lego Street View. Both sides of the wall are printed with the Live Aid logo, There are many details in this set, especially the various instruments on the stage.

"This set features seven Lego figures: Freddie Mercury on vocals, Brian May the guitarist, Roger Taylor the drummer, John Deacon the bassist and three cameramen."

Lego Ideas was set up to foster a builders' community around the beloved construction toys, and ideas that generate more than 10,000 supporters are considered for real-life production, with the original designer receiving a royalty.

So far more than 30 projects have been approved, including a Lego model of The Beatles' yellow submarine, which was launched in time for Christmas 2016.

Other music-related projects currently live at Lego Ideas include a Lego model of Freddie Mercury in iconic onstage pose, a Lego model of Metallica's Master Of Puppets cover, and a Lego carousel featuring the first four Iron Maiden albums.