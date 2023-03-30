Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova has been placed on a 'Wanted' list by Russian authorities

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a founding member of punk feminist group Pussy Riot, has reportedly been placed on a wanted list of criminals by Russian authorities.

Last week, news outlet Mediazona - which was co-founded by Tolokonnikova along with fellow Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina - discovered that the musician's name was listed on the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted individuals.

As reported by The Associated Press, the list stated that Tolokonnikova was facing various criminal charges, although it did not state specifics. In an Instagram post shared earlier today (March 30) however, the musician reveals that she believes the charge could be related to an NFT that she supported to raise funds for Ukraine, a country currently at war with Russia.

Tolokonnikova also states that the charge could additionally be in regards to Pussy Riot's recent performance with Jeffrey Deitch in Los Angeles, which saw them burn an effigy of Vladimir Putin, before collecting and selling his ashes.

Her statement reads: "Today I was added to russia's federal wanted list. Any truly political artist risks their personal safety for the sake of their art. It is not a new concept for me.



"But maybe the first time an NFT is being used as evidence to try to throw me back in jail. The Ukraine flag NFT for Ukraine DAO was sold for close to 7M dollars and the crypto community rallied around it - we sent funds on the ground to Ukraine, we saved lives.



"I’m sure putin didn’t like that either. Or my latest show with Jeffrey Deitch, where we captured the performance of burning putin’s effigy and collecting and selling his ashes, didnt like that either. The timing of this criminal case makes me think so, announced the same week as the gallery show."

She also adds: "They threaten us but we cannot show fear. I will use the tools I have as an artist and crypto activist to keep fighting. I’m not a soldier, I’m an artist, art is my weapon. Glad to see they are scared."

Earlier this month, Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov stated that Tolokonnikova is being charged with “offending against religious feeling", an act that became illegal in the country in 2013.

In 2012, Pussy Riot performed an anti-Putin protest performance piece titled Punk Prayer outside Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, which led to Tolokonnikova and Alyokhina serving two years in prison for reported “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred.”

View the full statement below: