Purson happy to wear prog tag

Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham says she’s happy to be branded progressive as it shows the band’s music is more interesting than standard rock.

They’ve just released their second album Desire’s Magic Theatre – and Cunningham says that although prog used to be a “dirty four-letter word” she completely embraces the genre.

She says: “I’m very comfortable about the word ‘progressive.’ To me, it’s a good thing – but I am aware it was a dirty four-letter word that no one wanted to be associated with.

“But to me, progressive just means that it takes you somewhere, that it does something more interesting than an ordinary pop or rock song.”

The cover of the new album shows Cunningham naked and painted blue. “I’m not quite sure where that idea originated,” she says. “Obviously, it’s influenced by the Hindu goddess Kali of destruction but it’s not specifically about that.

“It was just because we were all picking characters for the cover because Desire’s Magic Theatre is about being whatever you want – anything’s possible. So we all just invented characters for ourselves for the cover – and I just wanted to be blue and naked.”

The band are currently on tour across the US and play Houston’s Rudyard’s Pub tonight (April 30)

Purson also feature in the latest issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, all out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Apr 30: Houston Rudyard’s Pub, TX

May 03: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TB

May 04: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

May 06: Knoxville The International, TN

May 08: Tallahassee The Sidebar Theatre, FL

May 09: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits Live, FL

May 10: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

May 11: Orlando The Social, FL

May 12: Pensacola Vinyl, FL

May 14: Atlanta Center Stage Theater, GA

May 15: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

May 16: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

May 17: New York Brooklyn Bowl, NY

May 18: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY

May 19: Philadelphia Unio Transfer, PA

May 20: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 22: Columbus Ace Of Cups, OH

May 23: Chicago Subterranean, IL

May 24: Columbia Blue Note, MO

May 25: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

May 26: Lawrence Granada, KS

May 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

