Purple release trippy DMT video

By Classic Rock  

Texan punk urchins celebrate psychedelic compound in song

Fiery Texan trio Purple, whose debut album 409 was described in Classic Rock as a “Riotous, gleeful punk rock noise”, have released a video for DMT. It’s the second video the band have shot for the song.

“I held so much anger in me for so many years until I finally graduated from high school, started partying a lot more and raging on the music,” says Hanna. “And that is what Purple is all about. You don’t know how many times I’ve heard ‘Hey, you drum pretty good…for a girl’. It’s that phrase: ‘for a girl’. It doesn’t make me mad though; it’s funny. It just makes me want to be more bad-ass than the boys. Anger can be extremely inspiring that way.”

Purple support The Subways at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on April 2.