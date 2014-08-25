Pulled Apart By Horses bassist collapses

Pulled Apart By Horses were forced to cancel their appearance at the Leeds festival on Sunday after bassist Rob Lee fell ill before the gig.

A message was posted on big screens at the site informing fans of the cancellation just before the group were due to take the stage.

The band say in a statement: “Sadly we had to pull our set as Rob collapsed due to illness around an hour before we were due on stage, which meant he was unable to perform. He is in very capable hands and being well looked after.

“We’re massively sorry about being unable to perform in our home town and we’ll be back very soon.”

Prior to the band’s scheduled appearance, they teased a snippet of their performance form their Reading slot on Saturday afternoon.

The group release their third album Blood on September 1 and recently teamed up with West Yorkshire Revolutions Brewery to create their own beer to celebrate the launch of the album.