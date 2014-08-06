Have a taste of Horses Blood

Pulled Apart By Horses have concocted their own beer to celebrate the release of their upcoming third record.

The Leeds band have teamed up with the West Yorkshire Revolutions Brewery to create the pale ale made with blood oranges and Yorkshire tea, available for a limited time at specialist pubs throughout the UK.

The have named the beer Blood after the record, due out on Monday September 1.

A special album launch event will take place at Leeds Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, August 29, with tickets only available to competition winners who post a photo on Twitter or Instagram of them enjoying a pint of Blood with the hashtag #PABHsBlood. The best shots will win a pair of tickets to come to the band’s very first acoustic show.

Guitarist James Brown says: “The idea of people drinking our Blood – not literally – is so exciting for us. It’s the kind of thing you talk about a lot but never usually happens, so because this has become a reality we really want to celebrate it.”

Pulled Apart By Horses will play a series of UK dates before a European tour.

PABH 2014 UK dates

18 Aug: Coventry Kasbah

19 Aug: Nottingham Bodega

20 Aug: Liverpool East Village Arts Club

23 Aug: Reading Festival

24 Aug: Leeds Festival

29 Aug: Leeds Brudenell Social (Blood launch party & acoustic set)

Blood tracklist