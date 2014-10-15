Puddle Of Mudd grab a Piece Of The Action

Puddle Of Mudd have released a single, their first new material since 2011.

Titled Piece Of The Action, the track is available to purchase from iTunes. They’ve also announced a North American tour starting this week, while they’ll also play the E4 festival in Mexico on December 6.

Frontman Wes Scantlin, along with guitarist Matt Fuller, bassist Michael A. Grajewski and drummer Dave ‘Chilli’ Moreno, are also working on their next album which will launch next year.

Their last album was 2011’s Re:(Disc)overed – a record of covers featuring artists including AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Free, Bad Company and the Rolling Stones.

Scantlin found himself in hot water earlier this year when he threw an on-stage tantrum and launched his mic into the crowd, reportedly injuring a fan.