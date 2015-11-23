Public Service Broadcasting to stream London show

Public Service Broadcasting have announced they’ll stream their O2 Brixton Academy show in London on November 29.

It’ll be aired live via the O2 Academy Live website at 9pm.

The performance is one of three shows J Willgoose Esq and Wrigglesworth will play this month. They were forced to postpone five planned appearances in Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham and Norwich due to family issues.

Those dates will now take place in February.

The duo have just released their Sputnik/Korolev EP and have issued Petar Dundov’s remix of Sputnik from the record. Hear it below.

PSB’s last full-length was this year’s The Race For Space.