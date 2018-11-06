Public memorial service for All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert set for Sunday

A public memorial service for All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert will be held on November 11.

The 44-year-old died last month, with his publicist Suzanne Penley stating that his death was the result of an accident which occurred on his own property.

The memorial will be held this coming Sunday (November 11) at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts between 2-5pm.

Fans from across the world who are unable to attend will be able to watch the service live on the official Oli Herbert page from 2.15pm local time.

A statement reads: “The memorial service will include a special video presentation to include photos, music videos and artist tributes.

“Fans are invited to contribute photos taken of Oli at shows and/or with themselves and Oli. Submissions should be sent no later than noon on November 8 to Suzanne Penley via email to: suzanne@suzannepenley.com.”

The service will be open to the public with entrance granted on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 350 people. Those attending are encouraged to make a donation of $10 per person, with the money going towards the 14th Hour Foundation.

Those donating will receive a raffle ticket, with special prizes given out during the service.

Meanwhile, All That Remains are asking fans to submit guitar covers to honour Herbert’s legacy. Find out more.