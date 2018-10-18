All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert’s death the result of "an accident"

Yesterday it was reported that All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert had died at the age of 44.

The shocking news was confirmed on the band’s Facebook page, where his bandmates paid tribute to their friend, saying that “his impact on the genre's and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

No official cause of death has been confirmed, but Herbert’s publicist Suzanne Penley has told Metal Sucks that his death was the result of an accident.

Penley says: “On behalf of Oli’s wife and family, I can confirm that Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home. He was 44 years old.

“No further details are being released at this time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once that information is available.

“The family requests for privacy during this time but does wish to express their appreciation to fans worldwide for the outpouring of condolences.”

Herbert’s death has caused shockwaves within the rock and metal community, with artists uniting to pay tribute to the musician on social media.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta said: “Rest In Peace Oli. What a kind, cool and awesomely talented person! I’ll never forget he rode the Harry Potter rides with me when everyone else wouldn’t!

“I said, ‘You’re an actual wizard – let’s do this’ and he agreed! He also helped write I’m Ready on Dee Snider’s album. RIP

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor said: “This is a damn shame. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates and friends.”

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti called Herbert “a great talent and a great human being,” while Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott said he was “the nicest guy” and that “the metal community has lost another great musician way too early.”

Herbert played on all nine of the band’s albums – including their new record Victim Of The New Disease which is scheduled to be released on November 9.

Read some of the tributes to Herbert below.

