Trending

All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert’s death the result of "an accident"

By Metal Hammer  

Publicist reports that Oli Herbert died in his home as the result of an accident - read tributes to the guitarist from the rock and metal community

null
(Image: © Adam Gasson/Total Guitar Magazine - Getty)

Yesterday it was reported that All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert had died at the age of 44.

The shocking news was confirmed on the band’s Facebook page, where his bandmates paid tribute to their friend, saying that “his impact on the genre's and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

No official cause of death has been confirmed, but Herbert’s publicist Suzanne Penley has told Metal Sucks that his death was the result of an accident.

Penley says: “On behalf of Oli’s wife and family, I can confirm that Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home. He was 44 years old. 

“No further details are being released at this time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once that information is available. 

“The family requests for privacy during this time but does wish to express their appreciation to fans worldwide for the outpouring of condolences.”

Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident

Publicist Suzanne Penley

Herbert’s death has caused shockwaves within the rock and metal community, with artists uniting to pay tribute to the musician on social media.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta said: “Rest In Peace Oli. What a kind, cool and awesomely talented person! I’ll never forget he rode the Harry Potter rides with me when everyone else wouldn’t! 

“I said, ‘You’re an actual wizard – let’s do this’ and he agreed! He also helped write I’m Ready on Dee Snider’s album. RIP

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor said: “This is a damn shame. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates and friends.”

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti called Herbert “a great talent and a great human being,” while Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott said he was “the nicest guy” and that “the metal community has lost another great musician way too early.”

Herbert played on all nine of the band’s albums – including their new record Victim Of The New Disease which is scheduled to be released on November 9.

Read some of the tributes to Herbert below.

So sad to hear of Oli’s passing today. What a genuine soul, good friend and amazing guitarist. @allthatremains are some of my oldest friends in the biz and I am forever grateful for the history we share. My heart goes to my dear friends in the band and his family and friends all over the word. Thank you, Oli for always being the dude that wanted to share a drink and talk about our love for guitar, especially old Jacksons. I’ll miss you bud. #ripoliherbert Mark Lewis

A photo posted by @marklewis720 on Oct 17, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

These are the news I would NEVER EVER want to give. I am deeply saddened by hearing that Oli Herbert from All that Remains passed away. I will always remember him as a very sweet, kind and calm human being. We used to call him “the wizard” for his long hair and beard and the way he used to play his magic with guitar pics and his guitar. My deepest condolences go to the whole band and Oli’s family. @olithatremains Cristina Scabbia

A photo posted by @cristinascabbia on Oct 17, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

See more Metal Hammer news