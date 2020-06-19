Public Enemy slam Trump administration on new single State Of The Union (STFU)

Public Enemy have released a video for their new single State Of The Union (STFU).

The DJ Premier-produced track is described as “a fiery return to the frontlines as they take on Donald Trump and his fascist regime.”

A statement on State Of The Union (STFU) adds: “An unflinching statement about the destruction the current administration has unleashed on the country and its people, State Of The Union (STFU) speaks truth to power while urging people to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote.”

Chuck D says: “Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side, but it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, because it does.”

Flavor Flav adds: “Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for him to go.”

The lyrics for the track can be found on Public Enemy's website.