The Psychedelic Furs launch epic new single You'll Be Mine

The Psychedelic Furs have released You'll Be Mine, the latest track from their upcoming album Made Of Rain.

Made Of Rain will launch through Cooking Vinyl on May 1, and is the band's first album since 1991’s World Outside. It was produced by Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus and mixed by Tim Palmer.

The band, whose current lineup features vocalist Richard Butler, bassist Tim Butler, drummer Paul Garisto, guitarist Rich Good, keyboardist Amanda Kramer and saxophonist Mars Williams, released the first single from the album, Don’t Believe, in January.

The Psychedelic Furs are due to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14, where they’ll perform Made Of Rain in its entirety, along with a set of greatest hits.

They’ll be joined by special guests Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart. Tickets are on sale now.

“I’m aware of the fact that people cite us an influence, though I don’t often recognise it in their music," says Butler. "It’s gratifying of course, as it is that there’s still an interested and enthusiastic audience for us. That’s an honour.”

1. The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

2. Don’t Believe

3. You’ll Be Mine

4. Wrong Train

5. This’ll Never Be Like Love

6. Ash Wednesday

7. Come All Ye Faithful

8. No-One

9. Tiny Hands

10. Hide The Medicine

11. Turn Your Back on Me

12. Stars