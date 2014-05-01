Protest The Hero, Mastodon and more on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's a grey-ass, rainy day and that's not what you need on a Thursday. You need something fast and heavy with a ton of guitars thrown in for good measure, which is why we're bringing you nothing but bona fide ragers on tonight's show.

We’ll be spinning the debut from the progg/techy/hard-to-pin-down Protest The Hero, as well as the latest track from new issue cover stars Mastodon. We can’t tell you how excited we are for the new album.

There’ll also be music from Golden God nominees Karnivool, plus all the best from Killswitch Engage, Acid Bath, Orchid, Corrosion Of Conformity and Acid Bath.

The Metal Hammer Radio Show is on at 9pm on Team Rock Radio. Listen online or via DAB.