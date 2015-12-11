Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

EDITOR – JERRY EWING

Bruce Soord – Familiar Patterns

The only thing familiar about this is the consistency of Soord’s delightful music. An aching melancholy delivered over a warm, comforting melody, the man is a genuine treasure. Steven Wilson, watch your step!

DEPUTY EDITOR – HANNAH MAY KILROY

Horisont – Bad News

Looking and sounding like they’ve come straight out of a time machine from the 70s, these Swedes’ nostalgia-tinged grooves are a psychedelic delight, as showcased by this track from their new album.

ART EDITOR – RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

Casualties Of Cool – Deathscope

Devin Towsend’s Casualties Of Cool has been released worldwide from its original limited release in 2014 and issued with a Live At The Union Chapel DVD, so what better time to return to the stripped back American roots album he did with vocalist Ché Aimee. The whole album has a luxurious vocal feel to it coupled with country picking’ and bluesy beats of his Strat played through a battered fender amp. This ain’t no Seasick Steve tribute, but an atmospherically beguiling Southern gothic masterclass full of sultry rhythms and sonic experimentation as this track attests.

NEWS EDITOR – NATASHA SCHARF

BirdPen – Into The Blacklight

I really enjoyed catching Archive’s Dave Pen and Mike Bird play in London last week and rumour has it, they’re about to start work on the follow-up to the brilliant In The Company Of Imaginary Friends. Among the set’s highlights was this great little tune, which got my feet tapping. It’s even got a touch of Archive about it!

LIVES EDITOR – MALCOLM DOME

Dream Theater – The Gift Of Music

The first taste from new album The Astonishing and it is… well, astonishing. It has the sweep of a movie soundtrack, yet also has an intense melody and some breathtaking instrumentation. And James LaBrie provides sparkling vocals. Bodes well for the album in 2016.

LIMELIGHT BAND

Octopie – I Am The Walrus

These Finnish lads create a whimsical world with their Gentle Giant-influenced sounds.