Procol Harum to perform with BBC Orchestra

Procol Harum will play a one-off show with the BBC Orchestra & Choir at London’s Dominion Theatre on November 24.

Gary Brooker and co will perform for Radio 2 as part of the corporation’s Friday Night Is Music Night series.

The band have a long history of symphonic performances, although it’s the first time in several years they’ve delivered one in the UK. Their show with the London Symphony Orchestra resulted in the longest ovation in the history of the Barbican Theatre, and has become the most-requested item in the venue’s archive.

The concert will be broadcast on Radio 2 on November 24. Tickets are on sale now.