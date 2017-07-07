Pro-Pain’s Gary Meskil brutally attacked and robbed in Brussels

Pro-Pain vocalist and bassist Gary Meskil suffered extensive injuries in Brussels earlier this week when he attacked and robbed by a gang.

The band report that he was “struck on the head with an ice pick” before being set upon by a group on individuals. He was admitted to hospital and is currently recovering after the horror attack.

Pro-Pain say in a statement: “This past Monday night, Gary was the victim of a robbery and attempted murder in Brussels. He was pick-pocketed of cash, credit card, and passport, struck on the head with an ice pick and then subsequently attacked by a gang of individuals.

“The police have confiscated more than one weapon and they have established the identities of some of the suspects.

“Gary was quickly admitted to ICU after suffering head trauma – including several fractures to his face and jaw – and massive blood loss. Since then he has stabilised and is trying his best to recover but future surgery may be necessary.”

As a result, the band have been forced to cancel tonight’s show (July 7) in Roeselare and their set in Osnabruck on July 8.

Pro-Pain add: “We will make sure to keep you all informed of any other cancellations and on Gary’s progress. Thanks for your support at this difficult time.”

Meskil is joined in the band by guitarists Adam Phillips and Matt Sheridan and drummer Jonas Sanders. Their last studio album was 2015’s Voice Of Rebellion.

Pro-Pain: Voice Of Rebellion