Prince reveals Anotherlove promo

Prince and 3rdEyeGirl have released a lyric promo for the track Anotherlove.

It’s taken from the Plectrumelectrum album which launched in September on the same day as Prince’s Art Official Age was released. Hear it below.

The track was originally written by Alice Smith, Rebecca Jordan and Reginald ’Syience’ Perry for Smith’s She album and was picked up by Prince, guitarist Donna Grantis, bassist Ida Nielsen and drummer Hannah Ford Welton for the quartet’s 2014 release.

The promo features footage from the group’s November Saturday Night Live performance where they performed an eight-minute medley of tracks from both recent releases.

Earlier this month, the pop icon dropped in to watch a jazz show in Hollywood and ended up playing with the house band, while Foo Fighters’ mainman Dave Grohl recently revealed he jammed with Prince in 2011 at the request of the veteran musician.