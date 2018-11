Prince has confirmed a last-minute appearance at London's Roundhouse tomorrow night (Wednesday).

He’ll deliver two sets in the same evening, with assistance from 3rdEyeGirl. One takes place at 5.30pm and the other at 9.45pm. Tickets go on sale at noon today exclusively via Ticketmaster.

His last run of guerrilla appearances took place in February ahead of regular Hit And Run tour stops across the UK last month. He appears in Berlin tonight and Vienna on June 7.