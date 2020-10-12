Prime Day deals 2020: Save big on Marshall speakers and headphones

Iconic rock audio specialists Marshall have jumped in on the Amazon Prime Day action by offering US-based music fans a bunch of amazing deals on a selection of their bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Originally known for their amps and cabs which have graced the stages of some of the world’s biggest rock bands over the years, Marshall are now just as well known for their range of home devices thanks to great build quality and – as you would expect – exceptional audio output.

Their beautiful Kilburn II, Acton Multi-Room and Woburn Multi-Room speakers – which look just like mini stage amps – have been slashed in price, as have a selection of on-ear and over-ear headphone and earbuds.

Find all of the offers over on the Marshall website and check out a selection of some of our favourites below.

Marshall Acton Multi-Room: Was $299.99 , now $244.99

This Acton connects wirelessly to Chromecast, Spotify Connect, bluetooth and Airplay giving you a world of music at your fingertips. It can also hook up with your other Marshalls to fill your whole house with rock and metal.View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker: $249.99 , now $199.99

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music out in the fresh air, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.View Deal

Marshall Monitor headphones: Were $249.99 , now $119.99

Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool.View Deal

Marshall Major III headphones: Were $149.99 , now $99.99

Touted as "the next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall", the Major III Bluetooth headphones are their classic model redesigned with a sleeker look and an ergonomic fit. They've also scored an average of five stars from almost 50 user reviews.View Deal