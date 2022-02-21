Presidents' Day deal: Apple AirPods Max slashed - with 6 months of Apple Music thrown in for free

Presidents' Day is here – and that means deals galore on all manner of electronic goods. Here at Louder, we're sifting through the array of bargains hitting websites across the US to bring you some amazing products at knock-down prices. One particular deal that's caught our eye is over at Best Buy who have reduced the price of the Apple AirPods Max, cutting them from $549 to $449 – a saving of $70.

This covers the Apple AirPods Max in either Sky Blue, Green or Pink, while the Space Gray and Silver models are down to $499.

As if that wasn't enough, Best Buy are also throwing in six months of Apple Music, six months of Apple News+ and three months of Apple TV+ for free when purchasing the AirPods Max.

Note: The limited time offers are for new subscribers only.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 , now $479 + 3 free services

Best Buy are in on the Presidents' Day sales and are offering $70 off a range of Apple AirPods Max headphones. You can also get 6 months of Apple Music and Apple News+, and 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.

The Apple AirPods Max are the Cupertino tech giant’s latest foray into the busy headphones market and follow their hugely successful Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Max have proved to be incredibly popular since launching in late 2020 and sit comfortably in our guide to the best headphones for music and come in five colour variations: Space Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, Green and Pink.

Sure, they look the part with a premium finish and a good weight to them, but thankfully the audio quality matches the design, with the Apple AirPods Max easily going head to head with the likes of Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They also boast excellent noise cancelling and a battery life that’ll see you enjoying 20 hours of music from a single charge.

Pair these with Apple Music – which you’re getting for free with this deal for six months if you’re a new subscriber – and the music will shine thanks to Apple’s lossless/spacial audio features.