PREMIERE: Wolf – Shark Attack

We're premiering the new video for Shark Attack from Swedish heavy metal heroes Wolf. If you're after something to pump your fist and drink all the lager to, then this is it.

Shark Attack is taken from the band’s seventh full-length and is available here.

They’re also on tour round Europe at the following dates:

31.08.2014 DE Essen, Turock Open Air

11.09.2014 UK Manchester, Sound Control

12.09.2014 UK Northampton, Rock N’ Metal Circus

13.09.2014 UK Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

14.09.2014 UK London, Borderline

19.12.2014 SE Örebro, Nivå

20.12.2014 SE Varberg, Sociteten