PREMIERE: Hellish Outcast – Stay Of Execution

Something of an anomaly amid the arcane haze and hostility of the Norwegian metal scene, Hellish Outcast favour a balls-out strain of thrash 'n' death-tinged extremity that screams its uniqueness from the frosty mountaintops.

New album Stay Of Execution is the band’s most cohesive and incisive work to date: a ferocious metallic assault that hinges on brutish, syncopated riffs and animalistic bellowing, while never forgetting the power of pinpoint precision. Recorded in collaboration with the UK’s official high priest of sonic wrongness, Russ Russell, this is modern metal at its inventive, violent best.

