Post Malone performs touching acoustic cover of Pearl Jam's Better Man

Post Malone has covered an acoustic version of Pearl Jam's 1994 Vitalogy track Better Man during an appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show.

According to the rapper, whenever he listens to the song by the grunge heroes, he thinks of a special childhood memory centred around his brother, who he says is a "beautiful man" and was the person responsible for introducing him to the band originally.

Possibly due to Malone's special ties to the song, he's clearly caught up in the emotion of the track during certain points of the performance, his voice cracking and some real, raw vulnerability shown seeping through.

When questioned as to why he chose this song to play, he tells Stern: "I remember my brother Jordan, he was a Marine, and he was stationed in Hawaii. And we went out to go see him. I was 12 or 13 maybe.

"He was playing this song and this was on an island you could drive around in a couple of hours and he played it and I just have been thinking about that a lot."

Elaborating on his connection to the track, which he says makes him think of his sibling "every moment", he adds: "It makes me fucking cry. He's just a beautiful man and he introduced me to Pearl Jam in a big fucking way."

Malone's kinship with Pearl Jam even goes beyond family ties: playing guitar alongside him is frequent Posty collaborator Andrew Watt, who served as producer on Eddie Vedder's recent solo album, Earthling.

Post Malone recently revealed that he sought out permission from Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances for his famous Nirvana medley performance that took place in 2020.

Check out the performance of Better Man below: