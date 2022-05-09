Praise Satan! King Diamond has never heard of Post Malone

Post Malone is one of the most famous rappers on the planet right now. So much so that even rock and metal’s finest are queuing up to work with him - he’s jammed with members of Metallica and the Foo Fighters, teamed up with Ozzy Osbourne twice, and had Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee rock up one of his tracks titled, uh, Tommy Lee.

Thankfully, one person is oblivious to the man born Austin Richard Post – King Diamond. Speaking in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, the occult metal icon reveals that he was oblivious to who the rapper was when he approached him for a selfie.

“I did meet Post Malone backstage at a Slayer concert,” says King when asked if he planned to collaborate with the rapper. “It was funny, because he got a picture with me and I didn’t know who he was. It was only later that I found out he was this huge star, far bigger than I’ll ever be. I don’t know much about new music – the closest I get is Volbeat.”

While we’ve got to hand it to King Diamond for absolutely refusing to engage with popular culture, we’ve got to admire Posty for even knowing who he is. We’re looking forward that mumble-rap version of Mercyful Fate’s Nuns Have No Fun.

King Diamond headlines Bloodstock festival with Mercyful Fate on Saturday August 13. Read the full interview with the great man in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, featuring Halestorm on the cover and on sale now.

