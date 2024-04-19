Square, a multi-city showcase festival in Portugal, is seeking international musicians to perform at their 2025 event - here's how to apply

Square, a new showcase festival aimed at independent and grassroots music communities, has announced a open-call to musicians interested in signing up to perform at their debut 2025 event.

The festival is set to take place from January 29 until February 1 across four cities in Portugal, including Braga, Barcelos, Famalicão, and Guimarães, and will welcome artists and industry professionals spanning the continent of Europe and beyond. It's main focus is to provide a platform for artist-focused networking, as well as a chance for music executives and fans to discover new sounds from up-and-coming musicians.

An official press release states: "Square aims to showcase the finest emerging talent through collaborations with local, national, and international partners, including gig.ROCKS! (PT), FMM Sines (PT), Nyege Nyege (UG), Sinsal (ES), COSMOS (NL) and Coquetel Molotov (BR).

"The event seeks to establish itself as a reference point for both professionals and music enthusiasts, fostering a movement of national and international audiences exploring historic and natural sites through music.

"The overarching goal of Square is to provide increased opportunities for smaller creative communities, to fortify networks engaged in grassroots programming and development, and to cultivate new connections and opportunities spanning the continents of the Atlantic: Europe, Africa, and the Americas."

Musicians who are based within the continents bordered by the Atlantic Ocean are encouraged to send in their proposals, offered in any language or musical genre, up until July 31, 23:59 (GMT+1).

Successful applicants will receive a performance fee of €750 (on submission of a valid receipt or invoice), catering, accommodation (for artists residing more than 60 km from their venue), a technical rider, and a backline.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To sign up for the chance of performing at Square, fill out the form on their website.

During the festival, a series of conferences will take place aimed at industry professionals, while the city of Braga will host the night programme, spotlighting the city's vibrant clubs and venues.

Find out more via SQUARE.