Portnoy wants career-spanning live set

Mike Portnoy says he’d like to play a career-spanning live set to coincide with his 50th birthday.

The drummer, known for his work in Dream Theater, Metal Allegiance, The Neal Morse Band, Transatlantic, The Winery Dogs and more, was taking questions on a Reddit AMA with his Flying Colors bandmates.

Asked if he’s likely to put a band together to play material from his past, he reveals it’s something he’s been mulling over.

Portnoy says: “I have indeed considered that and I’m considering doing something along those lines to celebrate my 50th birthday in April, 2017. We’ll see – stay tuned.”

Flying Colors released Second Flight: Live At The Z7 this month and Portnoy insists the work he’s done in the band is more emotional than anything he’s been involved with before.

He continues: “I’d say the music I composed with Dream Theater was certainly the most ‘difficult’ because that was the nature of that band. However, ‘difficult’ doesn’t necessarily mean most musically satisfying.

“Some of the music and drumming I composed with Flying Colors is certainly very simplistic, yet way more emotionally moving to me than any of the ‘difficult’ things I’ve written in my career.”

