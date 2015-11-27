Flying Colors: Second Flight: Live At The Z7

Can it only have been two years since prog-pop supergroup Flying Colors released Live In Europe, to follow up their studio debut from 2012?

Of course it can. Even though they’ve only released one album of new material since, last year’s Second Nature, it’s standard practice in prog circles these days to serve your insatiable fanbase in-between times with live versions of the same material, deluxe editions and Blu-rays in galactophonic surround sound.

And to be fair to Steve Morse and his all-star line-up, they’re never short of the musicianly chops to make these on-stage readings sound fresh. Highlights of this show from Switzerland include a highly atmospheric Cosmic Symphony, followed by a throbbing, malevolent Shoulda Woulda Coulda.

Regular dazzling instrumental flurries from both Morse brothers and perennial acolyte Mike Portnoy heighten the sense that you’re still getting your money’s worth.