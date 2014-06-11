Porcupine Tree, Helmet and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Not at Download this year? It's okay, you can still get a loud-ass dose of rock and metal for three hours tonight. Just set up a tent and throw a glass of piss at your face and you're pretty much there.

Tonight we’ll be picking our favourite tracks from the debut album of the blues-rock lovers Burning Tree. And backing it up with Helmet, Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Bigelf, Nevermore, Down, Rollins Band, Acid Bath and Golden God winners Orphaned Land.

Once all that is over we’re talking serious business. Political business. Apparently the government are introducing a new law that will allow voters to sack any misbehaving MPs under new legislation. Exciting, huh? But this got us thinking…

Have you ever been fired or dumped? And why?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.