Poppy unleashes punk rager FYB, announces new EP Stagger

Poppy has announced the imminent arrival of her new EP Stagger, which is set to arrive on October 14 via Lava/Republic.

To mark the news, the nu gen pioneer has shared its first single, FYB, which features thrashing, crossover punk-metal riffs and verses containing NSFW lyrics such as 'You wanna go out and fuck the world/ Yeah fuck the world / But it’ll fuck you back'

The song then slinks down into an unnerving dream-like soundscape for the chorus, all floaty vocals and eerie guitars.

The genre-blurring singer-songwriter debuted the track during her appearance at this years Reading and Leeds festival in August, which you can check out below.

Listen to FYB below:

Later this year, Poppy will be joining The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addition on the road for a US tour, starting from October 2 and wrapping up on November 19.

She'll also be performing at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, alongside My Chemical Romance, Paramore and other emo icons.



Poppy will then round off the year with her own Never Find My Place headline tour across the UK and Europe, which will kick off on November 26 and come to an end on December 21.

Poppy headline tour:

Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young, NV

Nov 02: Paris Élysée Montmartre, FR

Nov 03: Rüschlikon Xtra, CH

Nov 04: Toulouse Le Metronum, FR

Nov 06: Madrid Cool, ES

Nov 07: Barcelona Sala Apolo, ES

Nov 09: Milan Fabrique, IT

Nov 10: Munich Freiheiz, DE

Nov 12: Vienna Simm City, AT

Nov 13: Budapest Akvárium Klub, HU

Nov 14: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZ

Nov 15: Berlin Heimathafen Neukölln, DE

Nov 16: Hamburg Fabrik, DE

Nov 18: Copenhagen Amager Bio, DE

Nov 20: Antwerpen Zappa, BE

Nov 21: Koln Gloria-Theater, DE

Nov 23: Hanover Capitol Hannover, DE

Nov 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, NL

Nov 26: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 27: London O2 Empire Shepherds Bush, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow SWG3, UK