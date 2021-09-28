Popol Vuh announce new four LP box set

Groundbreaking German Krautrock band Popol Vuh have a new four album vinyl box set, Vol. 2 – Acoustic & Ambient Spheres, released through BMG Records on November 26.
The follow-up to 2019's The Essential Album Collection Vol. 1, the new collector’s edition includes the albums Seligpreisung, Coeur de Verre, Agape-Agape Love-Love and Cobra Verde, four important progressive rock and ambient works by the band from the 1970s & 1980s. Cobra Verde and Coeur de Verre are the original soundtracks of the Werner Herzog cinema-classics.
All albums have been remastered and will be released on audiophile 180g vinyl with adapted original artworks, including a bonus track on each album. The 4LP vinyl box set comes with an insert with extensive liner notes and photos, completed by three picture prints, a collector's film still poster from Coeur de Verre and the original movie poster from Cobra Verde (both in A3 format). Each album will also be available on CD with an extensive booklet.
"Call it magic music or love music, just what you’d like to: it’s music for the soul. That’s it”, Florian Fricke once said about the music of Popol Vuh. “I keep on finding new styles and recurring patterns to merge into the music. But the essence always stays the same. Let me tell you one thing: Popol Vuh’s essence is a mass for the heart. It’s music about love. That’s all.”
Pre-order Vol. 2 – Acoustic & Ambient Spheres.
Popol Vuh – Vol.2: Acoustic & Ambient Spheres;
LP1 – Cobra Verde (OST Cobra Verde)
Side 1
Der Tod Des Cobra Verde
Nachts: Schnee
Der Marktplatz
Eine Andere Welt
Grab Der Mutter
Side 2
Om Mani Padme Hum 4*
Sieh Nicht Überm Meer Ist's
Hab‘ Mut. Bis Dass Die Nacht Mit Ruh‘ Und Stille Kommt
Om Mani Padme Hum 4 (Piano Version)
LP2 – Agape-Agape Love-Love
Side 1
Hand in hand
They danced, they laughed, as of old
Love, life, death
The Christ is near
Side 2
Behold, The drover summonds
Agape-Agape
Why do I still sleep
Circledance*
LP3 – Coeur de Verre (OST Heart Of Glass)
Side 1
Engel der Gegenwart
Blätter aus dem Buch der Kühnheit
Das Lied von den hohen Bergen
Side 2
Hüter der Schwelle
Der Ruf
Singet, denn der Gesang vertreibt die Wölfe
Gemeinschaft
Earth View*
LP4 – Seligpreisung
Side 1
Selig sind, die da hungern
Tand der Chassidim
Selig sind, die da hier weinen
Side 2
Selig sind, die da willig arm sind
Selig sind, die da Leid klagen
Selig sind, die Sanftmütigen
Selig sind, die da reinen Herzens sind
Ja, sie sollen Gottes Kinder heissen
Be in Love*
* Bonus track