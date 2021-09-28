Popol Vuh announce new four LP box set

Groundbreaking German Krautrock band Popol Vuh have a new four album vinyl box set, Vol. 2 – Acoustic & Ambient Spheres, released through BMG Records on November 26.

The follow-up to 2019's The Essential Album Collection Vol. 1, the new collector’s edition includes the albums Seligpreisung, Coeur de Verre, Agape-Agape Love-Love and Cobra Verde, four important progressive rock and ambient works by the band from the 1970s & 1980s. Cobra Verde and Coeur de Verre are the original soundtracks of the Werner Herzog cinema-classics.

All albums have been remastered and will be released on audiophile 180g vinyl with adapted original artworks, including a bonus track on each album. The 4LP vinyl box set comes with an insert with extensive liner notes and photos, completed by three picture prints, a collector's film still poster from Coeur de Verre and the original movie poster from Cobra Verde (both in A3 format). Each album will also be available on CD with an extensive booklet.

"Call it magic music or love music, just what you’d like to: it’s music for the soul. That’s it”, Florian Fricke once said about the music of Popol Vuh. “I keep on finding new styles and recurring patterns to merge into the music. But the essence always stays the same. Let me tell you one thing: Popol Vuh’s essence is a mass for the heart. It’s music about love. That’s all.”

Pre-order Vol. 2 – Acoustic & Ambient Spheres.

(Image credit: BMG)

Popol Vuh – Vol.2: Acoustic & Ambient Spheres;

LP1 – Cobra Verde (OST Cobra Verde)

Side 1

Der Tod Des Cobra Verde

Nachts: Schnee

Der Marktplatz

Eine Andere Welt

Grab Der Mutter

Side 2

Om Mani Padme Hum 4*

Sieh Nicht Überm Meer Ist's

Hab‘ Mut. Bis Dass Die Nacht Mit Ruh‘ Und Stille Kommt

Om Mani Padme Hum 4 (Piano Version)

LP2 – Agape-Agape Love-Love

Side 1

Hand in hand

They danced, they laughed, as of old

Love, life, death

The Christ is near

Side 2

Behold, The drover summonds

Agape-Agape

Why do I still sleep

Circledance*

LP3 – Coeur de Verre (OST Heart Of Glass)

Side 1

Engel der Gegenwart

Blätter aus dem Buch der Kühnheit

Das Lied von den hohen Bergen

Side 2

Hüter der Schwelle

Der Ruf

Singet, denn der Gesang vertreibt die Wölfe

Gemeinschaft

Earth View*

LP4 – Seligpreisung

Side 1

Selig sind, die da hungern

Tand der Chassidim

Selig sind, die da hier weinen

Side 2

Selig sind, die da willig arm sind

Selig sind, die da Leid klagen

Selig sind, die Sanftmütigen

Selig sind, die da reinen Herzens sind

Ja, sie sollen Gottes Kinder heissen

Be in Love*

* Bonus track