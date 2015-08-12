Pop Evil unveil video for Footsteps

Pop Evil are debuting their video for Footsteps exclusively via TeamRock.

Footsteps is the opening track on the band’s upcoming album Up, released on August 21 via eOne Music. The video is directed by long-time collaborator Johan Carlen.

Frontman Leigh Kakaty says: “We challenged ourselves to come up with something different for the viewer. Johan Carlen brought our vision to a whole new light, as it is reflected through this amazing piece of art.”

Pop Evil previously released a video for the track In Disarray.

UP TRACKLIST