Placebo outline vinyl re-release plans

Placebo will reissue their first five albums on vinyl, it’s been announced.

Their self-titled 1996 debut will be the first to arrive on July 31, with Without You I’m Nothing, Black Market Music, Sleeping With Ghosts and MEDS following throughout the rest of the year and into 2016.

In addition, they’ll also issue a collection of b-sides via digital and streaming services on July 31. The albums are now available to pre-order, including limited-edition coloured vinyl editions.

The band wrapped up a UK and Ireland tour in March to support 2013’s Loud Like Love. They’ll play a handful of dates this summer.

Placebo release schedule:

Placebo - July 31

Come Together 2. Teenage Angst 3. Bionic 4. 36 Degrees 5. Hang On To Your IQ 6. Nancy Boy 7. I Know 8. Bruise Pristine 9. Lady Of The Flowers 10. Swallow

Without You I’m Nothing – September 25

Pure Morning 2. Brick Shithouse 3. You Don’t Care About US 4. Ask For Answers 5. Without You I’m Nothing 6. Allergic (To Thoughts Of Mother Earth) 7. The Crawl 8. Every You Every Me 9. My Sweet Prince 10. Summer’s Gone 11. Scared Of Girls 12. Burger Queen

Black Market Music – November 27

Taste In Me 2. Days Before You Came 3. Special K 4. Spite & malice 5. Passive Aggressive 6. Black-Eyed 7. Blue American 8. Slave To The Wage 9. Commercial For Levi 10. Haemoglobin 11. Narcoleptic 12. Peeping Tom

Sleeping With Ghosts – February 19

Bulletproof Cupid 2. English Summer Rain 3. This Picture 4. Sleeping With Ghosts 5. The Bitter End 6. Something Rotten 7. Plasticine 8. Special Needs 9. I’ll Be Yours 10. Second Sight 11. Protect Me From What I Want 12. Centrefolds

MEDS – April 8

Meds 2. Infra-Red 3. Drag 4. Space Monkey 5. Follow The Cops Back Home 6. Post Blue 7. Because I Want You 8. Blind 9. Pierrot The Clown 10. Broken Promise 11. One Of A Kind 12. In The Cold Light Of Morning 13. Song To Say Goodbyeds

Placebo B-Sides

Drowning By Numbers 2. Oxygen Thief 3. Dark Globe 4. Hare Krishna 5. Been Smoking Too Long 6. Hug Bubble 7. Teenage Angst (Amsterdam VPRO Session) 8. Flesh Mechanic (Demo) 9. Slackerbitch 10. Bigmouth Strikes Again 11. Hug Bubble (Brad Wood Mix) 12. Nancy Boy (Sex Mix) 13. Eyesight To The Blind 14. Swallow (Designer & U-Sheen Mix) 15. Miss Moneypenny 16. Then The Clouds Will Open For Me 17. Bruise Pristine (One Inch Punch Remix) 18. Waiting For The Son Of Man

Jun 24: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 27: St Gallen Festivalgelande, Switzerland

Jul 10: Argeles-sur-Mer Parc De Valmy, France

Jul 18-19: Salacgriva Positivus, Latvia