Placebo announce UK & Ireland tour

Placebo have announced a 19-date UK and Ireland tour kicking off in February next year.
The British three-piece are currently on an extensive US tour in support of last year’s seventh album Loud Like Live and have now confirmed the UK and Ireland jaunt, which starts in Dublin on February 25.
Frontman Brian Molko has also confirmed he is releasing a retrospective book containing his own selection of lyrics from throughout the band’s near 20-year career. Brian Molko – Selected is available to order from Molko’s website from October 31.
Tour tickets are also available from October 31, with general sale starting at 9am.
Placebo UK and Ireland tour 2015
Feb 25: Dublin Olympia
Feb 26: Belfast Waterfont Hall
Feb 28: Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Mar 01: Glasgow O2 Academy
Mar 03: Aberdeen Music Hall
Mar 04: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 06: Hull City Hall
Mar 07: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Mar 09: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 10: Liverpool Guild Of Students
Mar 12: Manchester O2 Apollo
Mar 13: Sheffield O2 Academy
Mar 15: Norwich UEA
Mar 16: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 19: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 21: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Mar 22: Southend Cliffs Pavillion
Mar 24: London EventIM Apollo