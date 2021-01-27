Pixies leader Black Francis sets out vinyl reissue series

Pixies frontman Black Francis will reissue 12 of his albums on coloured vinyl throughout the course of 2021.

Nine of the records have never been released on vinyl before, with the Frank Black-stamped The Cult Of Ray and Oddballs the first pair to hit store shelves on February 12.

Those will be followed on April 16 by Francis Black Francis, Honeycomb and Fast Man Raider Man, with Bluefinger and Live At The Hotel Utah Saloon arriving on July 2.

September 3 will see Svn Fngrs and Live in Nijmegen reissued, with the collection concluding with NonStopErotik, The Golem and Paley & Francis on November 27. All 12 are being reissued by Demon Records

Francis says: “Salutations from the Twilight Zone, and if you think I mean the 1960s sci-fi television programme, you are correct – I am quite literally inside of a 1960s sci-fi TV programme. And in that context, Demon have allowed me to correct certain anachronisms in my published works and are releasing some for the first time on vinyl.”

Speaking about The Cult Of Ray, Francis says it was “the band that was also the band for the first Frank Black & The Catholics record. I hadn't stumbled on to my live to two-track obsession just yet, but I was quite enjoying the parameters of 16 track, 2-inch. Fat and warm, aided by my sweet as candy pal Lyle Workman on lead guitar. Lyle can be best described as a hot dog with a telecaster in his large, supple hands. Super fun motorcycle ride.”

As for Oddballs, he adds: “There was once a time when even I was asked to provide additional content for auxiliary releases of main published works. It was great. They didn't care what the new content was they just needed it. Yesterday.

“So awesome. I get to go back into the studio and obsess a little more with no one to bother me, except by then, the bank was mostly blown so we did not have a lot of time. Well, sometimes, fuck time.”

Both The Cult Of Ray and Oddballs are available to pre-order, while the full list of coloured vinyl releases can be found below.

Feb 12: Frank Black - The Cult Of Ray (Blue Vinyl)

Feb 12: Frank Black - Oddballs (Silver Vinyl)

Apr 16: Frank Black - Francis Black Francis (White Vinyl)

Apr 16: Frank Black - Honeycomb (Translucent Honey Vinyl)

Apr 16: Frank Black- Fast Man Raider Man (Translucent Vinyl)

Jul 02: Black Francis- Bluefinger (Red Vinyl)

Jul 02: Black Francis - Live at the Hotel Utah Saloon (Blue Vinyl)

Sep 03: Black Francis - Svn Fngrs (White Vinyl)

Sep 03: Black Francis - Live in Nijmegen (Clear Vinyl)

Nov 27: Black Francis - NonStopErotik ( Silver Vinyl)

Nov 27: Black Francis - The Golem (White Vinyl)

Nov 27: Paley & Francis - Paley & Francis (Clear Vinyl)